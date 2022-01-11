Disguised Toast banned on Twitch for watching anime amid DMCA crackdown

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang is the latest Twitch streamer to be banned from the platform after broadcasting anime to his viewers amidst ongoing DMCA drama.

The TV show meta continues to take its toll. Just days after Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was banned for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender, Disguised Toast has now fallen under the hammer.

Toast was allegedly streaming Death Note during his January 10 broadcast. Despite being live for much of the day, it wasn’t until he reached episode 25 that the ban came through.

“They really couldn’t have waited 20 more minutes huh?” Toast followed up on Twitter after the strike.

Advertisement

Reaction streams have been the focus for many top Twitch stars lately. As popular figures like xQc, Hasan, and Mizkif have all been streaming various TV shows to their viewers.

There’s currently no telling how long Toast’s ban may last for. However, if Pokimane’s two-day suspension is anything to go off, we could be looking at a similar 48-hour window.

This ban comes just weeks after the former Facebook streamer made his return to the Amazon-owned platform.