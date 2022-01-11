PewDiePie jokes about “dumb” streamers watching Avatar on Twitch

YouTuber PewDiePie roasted Twitch streamers watching TV shows & movies during their live broadcast. The Swedish content creator joked about personalities like Pokimane and Mizkif streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The react meta that has exploded on Twitch in 2022 was shaken up after Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys was banned for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on January 8. On her return stream, the OfflineTV creator defended herself from critics calling her “lazy” for watching shows live.

YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie‘ Kjellberg weighed in on the drama surrounding the trend during his live broadcast by cracking a joke about it. The entertainer questioned why anyone would risk their channels by watching copyrighted material like Avatar.

Advertisement

PewDiePie jokes about Twitch streamers watching Avata

The YouTuber had just booted up his Elder Scrolls Skyrim livestream on January 11 when a fan jokingly mentioned streamers watching TV shows and movies on Twitch. Responding to the comment, PewDiePie cracked a joke about streamers like Pokimane and Mizkif.

“Oh, you watched Avatar: The Last Airbender on Twitch? See that’s a lie because no one would be dumb enough to do that,” he exclaimed before blankly staring off to the side of his camera.

After a moment, PewDiePie couldn’t resist the jab he made and started laughing while cracking a smile. The content creator was clearly kidding as his humor is often bitingly sarcastic.

Advertisement

While Pewds was telling a lighthearted joke, he isn’t the first a YouTuber has taken aim at the reaction meta sweeping Twitch. In a January 2 upload, Ludwig Ahgren said the streaming industry needed to “course correct” and warned creators that they are putting their channels at risk.

Read More: Disguised Toast banned on Twitch for watching anime



At the time of writing, it’s not entirely clear how PewDiePie feels about the TV show meta, although his joke about Pokimane’s ban could give a hint. He will likely open up about it during a future livestream as he is currently on vacation from uploads until February 2022.