Asmongold calls for Twitch to make controversial gambling streams "illegal" - Dexerto

Asmongold shared his thoughts on gambling streams, which have been a hot topic in recent weeks, and he called for Twitch to make them “illegal” and even claimed they’re “a thousand times” worse than the hot-tub meta.

Gambling streams aren’t a new phenomenon on Twitch. However, they’ve been talked about a lot recently after Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL White criticized them for being “dangerous.” It’s a sentiment that others share.

However, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel claimed they’re no different to Pokemon TCG pack opening streams, and a heated debate between fans and streamers on both sides has been raging ever since.

Asmongold chimed in on the issue, and not only is he against it, but he also called for Twitch to make them “illegal.”

“[There has been] a lot of talk about gambling streams recently,” he said. “I personally hate gambling and, if it were up to me, all forms of casino gambling would be illegal. If it’s not against [Twitch’s terms of service], people will [still] do it, though.”

For that reason, he called for Twitch to make a decision. But until that happens, he urged fans to not “hate on streamers” because they’re not doing anything wrong and that it “won’t change anything.”

Still, that doesn’t mean he likes it. He claimed the gambling stream meta is “a thousand times” worse than the hot-tub meta, and it sounds like he wouldn’t mind seeing it scrapped once and for all.

It’s a controversial issue with valid points on both sides. However, Asmongold knows where he sits, and he didn’t back down.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Twitch might consider pulling the plug on gambling streams at some point. However, they’ve been a part of the platform since it first began.