xQc claims Twitch gambling streams are no different from Pokemon TCG pack openings - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has defended the rise of gambling streams on Twitch, arguing the odds of winning in blackjack are not fundamentally different from finding rare cards in Pokemon TCG pack opening streams.

Twitch fans have been locked in a heated debate after Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White Jr slammed gambling streams, claiming they promote gambling to “impressionable” teenagers, which he believes is “dangerous.”

It’s not a new phenomenon. There have been dedicated categories for gambling streams for quite some time. Twitch has even hosted some of the biggest poker tournaments in the world.

However, they’ve become the latest trend among top streamers in recent weeks, including xQc, who recently took part in a blackjack stream with Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris, Esfand, and more.

After hearing MoistCr1TiKaL’s comments, xQc chimed in on the issue and claimed gambling streams are not that different from Pokemon TCG pack opening streams MoistCr1TiKaL has done in the past.

“Wait a minute. Isn’t that kind of like when we just open the cards like he did on his stream?” he said.

“When he opened the cards that have a whatever value that are literally marketed for children, and then he screamed when he got a card that was worth [several] thousand [dollars].”

xQc wrapped things up by repeatedly saying he was “seeing some similarities” between them. Some fans wholeheartedly agree with his view, while others claim they’re two different things.

Either way, their opposing views have added more fuel to the fire, and the debate is still raging on.

But in the end, Twitch has always been a place where people can tune in to all sorts of gambling streams since it began, and that probably won’t change anytime soon.