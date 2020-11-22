 Artists claim Twitch is ignoring creative streamers by hiding category - Dexerto
Artists claim Twitch is ignoring creative streamers by hiding category

Published: 22/Nov/2020 6:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Twitch art creative streamers
Twitch

Twitch

Twitch started rolling out a discoverability experiment on their platform that merges art and creative streams into the IRL category, and it hasn’t sat well with streamers, who feel like it makes it even harder for viewers to find them.

Twitch is always looking to innovate and streamline its platform in an attempt to make the site a better experience for streamers and viewers alike.

However, they don’t always get it right. They recently came under fire for introducing ‘intrusive’ mid-stream ads and dishing out a relentless series of DMCA takedowns, which they’ve since apologized for and explained.

Twitch art creative streamers
Twitch
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear has done a lot of apologizing lately.

Unfortunately, it seems like they’ve done it again. This time, they’ve tried to streamline their categories and directories, inadvertently ignoring artists and creative streamers in the process.

“We’re rolling out a discoverability experiment to a portion of users,” they said. “This experiment will provide a new way to browse Twitch, and make it easier to find content you’ll love!” The new directories include Games, Music, IRL, and Esports.

However, artists are nowhere to be seen. The update shoehorns artistic and creative streamers into the IRL category, which many believe will make it harder for viewers to find them.

It didn’t take long for streamers to start voicing their concerns. Ross O’Donovan is an animator, artist, voice actor, and streamer with more than 250,000 followers on Twitch. He was one of the first to express his dissatisfaction.

“Hey Twitch. Your decision to gradually dismantle creative as a category over time isn’t going unnoticed,” he said. 

“Merging it with IRL is not fair on the artists who already have a hard time with discoverability,” he added. “These are the artists who make the very emotes that sell your subscriptions.”

“If Twitch supports artists, streamers will have in community access to easily found talent to collaborate with,” said Ross, in a separate tweet.

“Emotes, layouts, animated alerts.. fostering this category only benefits the entire community as a whole and raises production quality across the board,” he added.

It’s not only artistic and creative streamers who are angered by the situation. Even popular variety streamers like ‘AnneMunition’ are jumping on board to support them.

“Adding a +1 for Creative as its own category,” she said, in response to the initial post. She went on to list the categories with a creative one in the mix.

Twitch has not updated their stance beyond their initial comment. However, they have said it’s entirely experimental and are open to feedback.

A petition from artists on Twitch to include the creative category has nearly reached 5,000 votes at the time of publishing.

Entertainment

Nick Bean says he doesn’t speak to Sway House boys anymore

Published: 22/Nov/2020 5:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nick Bean Hype House Drama
Nick Bean

Nick Bean

Nick Bean revealed he doesn’t speak to other members from the Sway House anymore after he fought with them at a restaurant, although he didn’t elaborate on the finer details.

Nick Bean has been a member of the Sway House for quite some time now. It’s less than a year old, but it’s already grown into one of the two most prominent TikTok influencer supergroups.

It houses some of the biggest names in the scene, including Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, and Noah Beck. Nick Bean, who is the creative director of the group, has collaborated with them throughout the year.

However, he came under fire recently for doing the ‘fox eye’ in a video, a trend where people stretch their eyes to ‘imitate’ an Asian eye shape. It’s widely considered to be an act of racial stereotyping and discrimination.

Nick Bean Hype House Drama
Nick Bean
Nick Bean was widely criticized for his controversial act.

Now, it seems like Nick Bean has found himself at odds with the rest of the crew. In a recent video, he dropped a bombshell and claimed he doesn’t speak to any other members from the Sway House.

However, before getting stuck into the details, he pointed out that he doesn’t have an issue with Bryce Hall. The two of them have been good friends for a very long time. “I love Bryce. [He] is the only person [in the Sway House] I really, really care about,” he said.

Once he got that off his chest, he explained the situation. “I got into a fight at Mel’s Diner. I dropped some rude words… I was being a little bit arrogant,” he said. “And [because of that] I don’t talk to anybody in Sway anymore.”

Interestingly, no official announcement about his departure has been made. However, TikTok influencers join and leave supergroups all the time, so he might already be riding solo.

Either way, it looks like Nick Bean’s time at the Sway House has come to a bitter end for the time being, but it might not be permanent.

He seemed genuinely remorseful about the situation, and although a month-long rift has formed, only time will tell whether it’s salvageable.