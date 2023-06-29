Arnold Schwarzenegger congratulates MrBeast on insane body transformation

The one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to lift with MrBeast after the YouTube star showed off his insane body transformation amid his ongoing weight loss journey.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is YouTube’s most-subscribed individual content creator, successfully beating out PewDiePie’s record in 2022.

Although he’s usually laser-focused on creating the best videos possible (even breaking records on YouTube), he’s also started another major journey — a weight loss journey.

Earlier this month, MrBeast opened up about his health and fitness goals on Twitter, saying he’s been “lifting rigorously for ten months” in an effort to get in shape from being “obese to lean.”

However, the YouTuber didn’t share any pictures of his progress, claiming he’d save the big reveal for a later date… and that date came mere weeks later.

MrBeast shows off insane body transformation amid weight loss journey

On June 29, MrBeast showed off his incredible body transformation in a tweet that’s gone viral, including a before photo and an after photo.

“Woke up and realized I was obese, so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day,” he explained. “Still got a long way to being yoked, but I’m happy with my progress so far.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to lift with MrBeast after YouTuber shares weight loss photos

It looks like MrBeast’s transformation even caught the eye of Hollywood star, bodybuilding champion, and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who congratulated the YouTuber on his progress — and even extended an invitation to lift with him.

“Wow – fantastic work,” Arnie wrote in response to MrBeast’s post. “Keep pumping and inspiring people! Let me know if you’re in LA and want to get a lift in.”

It looks like MrBeast is down for a workout, as he replied: “Yo, that’d be awesome.” Can we expect a MrBeast x Arnie video collab in the future?

MrBeast isn’t the only big YouTuber making health and lifestyle changes; back in 2020, YouTube king PewDiePie shocked fans by revealing his muscular transformation in a viral photo on social media.