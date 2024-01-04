Valorant pro s0m swatted while family is sleeping as armed police crash Twitch stream

Former NRG Valorant player Sam ‘s0m’ Oh has called out whatever “genuinely horrible person” was responsible, after a swatting attack took place at his home in the early morning, as his family was sleeping.

Swatting is an illegal and dangerous prank, often targeted at livestreamers, where the perpetrator phones the police and falsely reports a serious incident, hoping to prompt an armed response to the property.

Historically, swatting incidents have resulted in serious injury and even death, as armed police can believe they are entering a dangerous situation, which is entirely made up.

On January 4, s0m revealed that he had been the victim of a swatting, which targeted where he was staying with family.

Police arrive on s0m’s Twitch stream

Usually, swatting is done when a streamer is live, so that the moment can be captured on stream. s0m had been streaming in the early hours when police arrived.

A clip of the incident shows an officer entering his streaming room with what appears to be a shotgun.

“Swatted at 6:30AM while my whole family is sleeping,” s0m said on X/Twitter. “Actually ridiculous.”

“To whoever did this you are genuinely a horrible person, swatting is not a joke and puts people’s lives at risk,” he added.

Despite the incident, he did confirm he would return to streaming later, undeterred by the swatter. Often, once police recognize that it was a false alarm, arrangements will be made with the streamer to confirm if calls are genuine in case of future swatting attempts.

Some of the biggest streamers in the world, like xQc, have revealed that they will be swatted almost daily, forcing them to move address.