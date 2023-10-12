Sentinels player defends himself amid ImperialHal criticisms: “Get off my d***”

Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen called out Sentinels player Cole ‘Rkn’ Prommel in a recent livestream over his 2023 ALGS Championship performance and now he has hit back on social media.

ImperialHal called out Sentinels for potentially wasting the talent of their recent acquisition, young up-and-coming player Israel ‘Koyful’ Lawrence, in a recent livestream. The TSM IGL said that it is sad to see such a talent paired up with players on Sentinels who seemingly don’t put as much time into the game as they should.

Article continues after ad

The 2023 ALSG Championship winner specifically called out Rkn’s performance at the World Championship Bracket Stage in which the Sentinels player only managed one kill in their elimination round.

Article continues after ad

ImperialHal also went on a slight rant on the same livestream about how some people who are in charge of teams never get benched, or kicked from their squad, due to underperforming at events. This seemed like a shot at Rkn, who has been the architect of The Guard and Sentinels’ rosters. The TSM player defended his statements the next day on social media, saying that he can say whatever he wants on his channels.

Article continues after ad

Now, Rkn has hit back at ImperialHal on social media with a statement of his own.

Sentinels IGL Rkn goes off on ImperialHal

The former The Guard player laid out his career since he started playing Apex Legends competitively to explain that he hasn’t had a “free ride” at any point so far.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I’ve barely made any money from orgs prior to SEN and I made 6 figures in investments when I went full-time in Apex because I loved the game. I’ve also always done EVERYTHING for my teams,” Rkn said.

Article continues after ad

Rkn also pointed out how on every roster he’s played on, he’s always been considered as the player that’s “holding back” his teammates from performing better by the community.

“It won’t ever matter who it is. It’ll always be the same shit. Get off my d***,” Rkn said.

The Sentinels player also said that there seems to be a double standard for whom ImperialHal calls out as he doesn’t seem to take shots at people whom he considers his friend, like Complexity player Bowen ‘Monsoon’ Fuller.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The two will have to wait until 2024 to settle their issues in the server as the North American Pro League doesn’t kick off until the weekend of January 20.