ImperialHal believes Apex Legends star is wasting his career on Sentinels

In a recent livestream Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen talked about the current Apex Legends esports rostermania for the 2024 season and how one player is wasting his career on Sentinels.

Multiple ALGS teams are currently in flux as Apex Legends esports is in the midst of rostermania. Squads are trying out new lineups, and multiple organizations are exiting the esport as we march closer to Pro League’s start in January.

In a recent livestream, ImperialHal talked about one specific team during rostermania, Sentinels. The TSM IGL was queued up with Nicholas ‘Sikezz’ Odom and Timothy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An as the conversation shifted to Sentinels and their young star, Israel ‘Koyful’ Lawrence.

Sikezz said Koyful might be the most talented controller player the esport had ever seen in terms of raw skill. ImperialHal then took the opportunity to call out Sentinels for potentially wasting Koyful’s talent on their current roster.

“Let’s think about it, Koy is that good right? Theoretically let’s say Koy is this good, like he’s literally miles above whoever mechanically. But then you have a teammate that literally dropped zero kills in a winner’s bracket,” the TSM player said.

ImperialHal calls out Sentinels for potentially wasting Apex talent

Sentinels picked up Koyful on July 18, right before the 2023 ALGS Championship. The 17-year-old controller player has already bounced around a few teams in ALGS, BLVKHVND and Dudes Night out, and is considered a top talent in the esport.

Sentinels, with Koyful, placed 27th at ALGS World Championship. However, the community, and now ImperialHal, called out Sentinels’ IGL Cole ‘Rkn’ Prommel for his poor performance at the tournament. In the Bracket stage of the event, Rkn only recorded one kill across the loser’s and winner’s first-round brackets. Sentinels were eliminated from the event in the first winner’s bracket.

“If I was Koyful right, and I’m like grinding my ass off… I’m starting my career, and my teammate can’t even get a kill. He just doesn’t know better, obviously,” ImperialHal said.

iiTzTimmy said that he agreed with Hal’s points and that it’s a “shame” that it seems like Koyful’s teammates aren’t putting in as much work as he is to be the best player possible for his squad.

The streamer later went on to say that some players have full control of their team and won’t ever bench themselves, even if they start to underperform. Sentinels currently have a full roster and have not been a part of any transfer rumors; however, the off-season still has a few months to go, and things could change as Pro League competition draws closer.