AOC roasts Hasan for computer issues during Twitch stream collab

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasted Hasan when his technical difficulties interrupted their widely-anticipated stream together.

Since the time the two progressives played Among Us together on-stream during the pandemic, fans have been hoping that they would come together again and play more games.

And when the New York politician said that she’d be open to another stream after the success of the first one, it looked like viewers were going to get their wish.

However, the stream’s events were postponed slightly when Hasan ran into some strange tech problems that left him unable to play Pico Park- not exactly the most demanding game.

Article continues after ad

AOC streams on Twitch again to fundraise for organizing workers

The stream was set up with Pokimane and Valkrae when Hasan realized he needed to restart his PC in order to be able to run Pico Park, a multiplayer puzzle game with a simple graphic design.

Pokimane stepped in and said that Hasan wasn’t necessary for the stream, joking:”Don’t worry. Frankly, we don’t need him!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

AOC responded by joking: “I don’t know, isn’t this like five pixels or something?”

Article continues after ad

Hasan then said: “This has literally never happened before, but of course it happens now.”

The New York politician previously said that she’d be happy to stream again after the first one, where she played Among Us with Hasan and several other progressive content creators.

For more news and updates on Hasan, check out what he wore to the Anime Expo.