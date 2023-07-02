Hasan gets laughed at for his “ridiculous” outfit at Anime Expo

One of Hasanabi’s latest broadcasts saw the streamer visiting the Anime Expo, and, after around two hours of walking around the convention and buying various anime merchandise, Hasan saw a glimpse of himself reflected in a window. He didn’t like what he saw.

During his July 1 stream, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker visited the Anime Expo organized in Los Angeles, California.

Anime Expo is regarded as the largest North American anime-centric convention and just like last year, Hasan could not have missed it as the streamer has at least a partial interest in the world of anime and manga.

Article continues after ad

During the course of more than three and a half hours Hasan spent streaming from the convention, he talked to cosplayers, purchased anime merchandise, and took photos with fans.

At some point while carrying around three blade replicas, one on his back and two secured to his belt and a bunch of manga box sets in his hands, Hasan caught a glimpse of himself reflected on a window and commented that he looks ridiculous.

Fans react to Hasan’s “weeb” outfit

The clip of Hasan noticing how he looks in the reflection quickly went viral due to his hilarious response.

Article continues after ad

“I just literally took a glimpse at myself, I look ridiculous. This is what I look like? You haven’t told me anything, you have been filming and laughing, what the f**k,” said Hasan to his cameraman.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

His chat mostly just bursted out laughing and resorted to calling him a “weeb” but a Reddit thread about the clip had humorous comments about Hasan’s sudden realization.

“Seeing your face in the reflection during a loading screen moment,” wrote one user. “The f**king mustache + tank top just making it so much worse,” added another.

Article continues after ad

It’s refreshing to see the streamer enjoying himself at a convention, especially since Hasan recently has been tangled up in a controversy when his comments provoked a response from DrDisrespect.