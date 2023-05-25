AOC says “let’s do it” to more Among Us streams with Hasan and others

Popular Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, also known as AOC, confirmed on Twitter that she is interested in jumping back on Twitch to do a live-stream of Among Us once again similarly to how she did back in 2020 with many popular streamers.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, known by her fans and the public as AOC, has confirmed that she will be hopping back on Among Us to play alongside some of the world’s biggest streamers.

Article continues after ad

The confirmation arose on Twitter, when AOC replied to a tweet from Ben Collins stating “David Sacks just ludicrously made up that Ron DeSantis’ Twitter space was the largest group that “has ever met online.” There are 100,000 people in this thing.”

AOC’s initial reply simply said, “We had more people join when I played Among Us” to which Hasan replied and said, “Let’s run it back.”

Moments later, AOC responded to Hasan and confirmed that she would be interested in booting up Among Us again, writing “Yeah let’s do it.”

Article continues after ad

At the end of 2020, AOC decided to further her reach with young voters by hoping on the streaming platform, Twitch, to play some games and chat with her audience.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Backing her up was an impressive range of some of the most popular streamers on the platform, including Hasan, DrLupo, Pokimane, and others.

The short series of streams reached hundred of thousands of people, with many praising the Congresswoman for thinking outside of the box and finding innovative and entertaining ways to engage with people.

Article continues after ad

AOC to play Among Us on Twitch with Hasan and others once again

While AOC has seemingly confirmed that she is interested in doing another live-stream, it is unclear which Twitch stars will be joining her this time around. Given the Twitter exchange between herself and Hasan, it’s safe to assume he will feature.

However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any other notable streamer throws their hat into the ring and express interest.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.