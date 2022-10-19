Anthony Joshua explains why he’s a “massive fan” of KSI

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua has explained why he’s such a big fan of UK YouTuber KSI, commending the creator for his efforts in so many different avenues.

Anthony Joshua became one of the biggest stars in boxing in recent years, a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, losing his accolades to Andy Ruiz Jr II before earning them back from him, then losing them once again to Ukrainian star Oleksander Usyk.

He’s been heralded as one of the top fighters to emerge from the UK in some time, despite struggling for any real dominance as champion, and a boxing match between himself and Tyson Fury is something fans have wanted to see for a long time now.

On the other end of the spectrum, KSI was a YouTuber who seemed to fall into the sport of boxing, taking on the likes of Joe Weller and Logan Paul in influencer matches before slowing down and taking the music world by storm instead.

Despite this step away from the ring, and perhaps even in support of it, Joshua has expressed his support for KSI, explaining why people need to let the star “flourish.”

He said: “I’m a massive fan of his. Well done to everything he’s doing and he’s working hard. I know we look at the final product like when he goes to his fight, or his music, or entertainment, but there’s a lot of planning and execution and time and energy that goes into what he’s doing, so credit to him, because I like the hustle.

“I’m not saying he’s the next Floyd Mayweather, that’s hard to become for any of us, but let’s give the man a chance to be great. Whether it’s music, boxing, acting, football, he’s doing it all and trying to find his greatness. So I’m supporting him on his quest.”

Joshua went on to add that he’s a big fan of how KSI markets himself, saying it’s something other fighters who don’t get the same big boxing paydays could learn from, rather than be angry about.

KSI revealed in September that his next fight will be in the United States, though his opponent has not yet been announced. He is clearly working towards a fight against Jake Paul, claiming that a plan is in place for a 2023 date, but his only confirmation in the meantime is that he won’t be facing off against Andrew Tate or Tommy Fury.