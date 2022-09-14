KSI shuts down Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury as next fight opponents

KSI has shut down the possibility of fighting Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury in his next event despite challenging both of them after his recent matches against Swarmz and Pineda.

Over the last few years, Influencer boxing has taken over the scene with a wide variety of events.

KSI has been at the forefront of the industry lately, having recently dominated two fights on the same night on August 27.

During the event, he challenged Tommy Fury and Andrew Tate to be his next opponents, but now he’s explained why they can’t happen for the next event.

KSI shuts down Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury as next opponents

On September 14, KSI posted a poll on Twitter asking fans who they want to see him fight during his next event in January.

The poll lists Tyron Woodley, Dillon Danis, Slim Albaher, and Dr Mike. Noticeably missing from the list is Tommy Fury and Andrew Tate.

In a second tweet, KSI explained why they weren’t included. He said: “Tommy Fury can’t fight in America (That’s where the next event is), and Andrew Tate is too heavy for me.”

In the second tweet, KSI also mentions that the event in January will take place in the US.

Back in August, JiDion called out Joe Weller for a boxing match on KSI’s next undercard, prompting Logan Paul to mention that he would join if he could go against Dillon Danis.

Details about the event past those interactions are sparse, so but it sounds like we’ll be hearing more information about the upcoming event sooner than later.