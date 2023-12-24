Police crash Andrew Tate livestream to make sure he hasn’t fled the country

The brothers have repeatedly denied the allegations against them.

During a Rumble livestream, Romanian police arrived unexpectedly to the home of Andrew and Tristan Tate, to ensure the pair were not making attempts to flee the country, with their trial still pending.

The Tate brothers were initially arrested by anti-organized crime forces in Romania back in December 2022. They have since been released from police custody and house arrest, but are not permitted to leave the country.

Andrew made public his wishes to visit his mother in UK, claiming she had fallen ill, and wanted to be with her over the Christmas period. However, Romanian officials denied the request to travel to the United Kingdom.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Police arrive during Andrew Tate stream

While the brothers were streaming on Rumble, they noticed via CCTV that police vehicles at arrived at their residence.

As Tristan went to speak with the police, Andrew seemed unconcerned, singing a Christmas jingle but changing the lyrics: “Dashing through the snow, they put me back into jail. I’ve done nothing wrong, that’s the truth. I’ll sit with Tristan, staring at the wall. I don’t know why the police are here but we’ll find out after all.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When Tristan returned, Andrew enquired what the visit from authorities was for, and asked if he should ‘get his jail bag.’

Article continues after ad

Tristan explained that police had “heard a rumor” that he had fled the country. Clearly angered, Tristan claimed it was a “setup”, and that authorities had hoped he would attempt to flee after denying the request to visit their mother.

For now, the brothers remain in Romania, and although they are free to move within the country as they please, they cannot leave the nation itself. Their trial, on charges of human trafficking and rape, is still looming, although is not expected for some time still, potentially not until 2025.