Andrew Tate claims he was swatted with fake report of human trafficking

Following his widespread ban from many social media platforms, Andrew Tate appeared on Fox News to discuss the situation and allegations against him. He claims that allegations of human trafficking against him were the result of a swatting incident in Romania.

When Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer and reality TV star, rose to stardom online in 2022, reports were also made that he is under investigation for human trafficking.

Although the cause of his ban from platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram are due to violation of content policies, many have also pointed to this investigation as a reason for him to be deplatformed.

However, Tate claims that it was simply an elaborate swatting that caused police to arrive at his home in Bucharest, based on a false report of human trafficking made by a troll.

Andrew Tate ‘swatted’ in Romania

Tate, who lives in Romania, explained to Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation, “I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It’s very popular with people who are large on the internet.

“It’s where you call the police and you say somebody has a gun or there’s a hostage situation, and the SWAT team arrives. Somebody made a phone call to the American Embassy saying I was holding women at my house,” Tate explained.

“[Police] turned up, they investigated, they realized nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed […] we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in and we were let go.”

Tate also addressed the multiple bans from social media platforms, stating “I don’t know if they all follow each other, if they’re all influenced by each other, I don’t know if there is someone above them all.

“But when they go to cancel you, ladies and gentlemen, it comes hard and fast.”