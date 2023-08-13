Andrew Tate streams “Live from jail” to over 50,000 viewers

Controversial online figure Andrew Tate has decided to live stream himself from a fake jail cell for 24 hours, in order to re-create his own experience in jail.

Officials in Romania detained Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two other people at the end of 2022 on suspicion of involvement in the formation of a criminal group, rape, and human trafficking.

As the saga continued, on August 4, 2023, it was announced across worldwide news channels that he and his brother had been released from house arrest, with the two still strongly denying all charges made against them.

This has led Andrew to return to making attention-grabbing content, this time announcing his stunt via Twitter. Tate announced he would be embarking on a 24-hour live broadcast from a simulated jail cell with his brother on August 12.

Andrew Tate has since started the live stream through his own channel on the platform Rumble, which quickly peaked at over 50,000 viewers.

The purpose of the stream is said by Tate to offer a glimpse into their own experiences. During the stream, he has encouraged viewers to follow in his footsteps and take part in a day without electronic devices.

The stream has presented a less expressive version of the Tate brothers compared to their usual content, with large parts of the stream being in silence.

The brothers have been shown doing more mundane tasks such as walking around the isolated room, exercising and even going to sleep.

Alternatively, parts involved the two discussing topics such as their charges and interacting with the fake prison guards and prisoners who are heard shouting at them.

Andrew Tate’s 24-hour “Live from Jail” stream has led to mixed reactions

Since the announcement and start of the stream, the event has been trending across socials as tonnes of reactions have continued to be posted.

Andrew Tate’s livestream is being broadcasted on Rumble.

Many people have criticized their simulation for not being representative of what they claimed to have experienced, with one person saying: “I thought they slept on the floor, surrounded by rats, in a dungeon, this looks better than my own room.”

Others have mentioned how it does not compare to a real jail experience: “Not the same when you know after 24h you’re out.”

Various users have flooded the stream’s live chat feature saying: “Why is he in jail again” leaving numerous people to be left confused by the whole event.

