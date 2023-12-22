Andrew Tate denied request to visit sick mother in hospital

Controversial commentator Andrew Tate requested to visit his sick mother in the hospital, but his request was denied by a Romanian court.

Andrew Tate has become an infamous figure thanks to his divisive online content, where he gives advice to young men about finances and navigating the dating world.

Tate’s content came under fire in 2022, causing him to get banned across multiple social media sites. Later that year, he was placed under arrest on suspicion of human trafficking and organized criminal activity.

Since then, Tate has been released from jail and a subsequent house arrest and is now able to travel freely within Romania.

Andrew Tate not allowed to visit sick mother

However, not everything is peaches and cream for the controversial internet commentator. On December 22, it was revealed that Tate’s request to see his sick mother in the hospital was denied by a Romanian court.

Tate wrote about the situation in a post on Twitter/X on December 21, saying, “My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital. I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London.”

As we know now, that request was quashed. “The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive,” he said in a follow-up post. “There’s no innocent until proven guilty in Romania.”

This isn’t the first time Tate has been given the kibosh from the Romanian government. Earlier this month, he was denied access to $12 million in assets that were seized by the state — including his famous Bugatti.

Andrew Tate is still awaiting trial for charges of human trafficking. For a detailed explanation of the charges against Tate, check out our hub about the situation right here on Dexerto.