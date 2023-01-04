Two women accuse Andrew Tate of rape and “repeated” strangling

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Former kickboxer turned controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been accused of rape and repeated strangling by two women.

Tate was one of four people arrested in Romania following a police raid in December 2022, as part of an investigation into the abduction of two girls and alleged human trafficking.

Prosecutors told Reuters the arrest was related to a “cam girl” business.

Andrew’s brother, Tristan, was also detained. Since then, Tate’s Bugatti and other cars have reportedly been seized.

In an exclusive Vice report on January 4, it states the 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of rape in 2015, with UK authorities declining to prosecute.

The Vice story says: “Two women told VICE World News they were violently abused – one raped, the other repeatedly strangled – by Andrew Tate, and that UK police and the Crown Prosecution Service mishandled their case, leaving him free to rise to global fame on the back of his unchecked misogyny.”

Instagram: itsandrewtatee Andrew Tate’s cars have reportedly been seized as part of a police investigation in Romania.

Tate denies rape and assault allegations, with his lawyer saying as much in a statement in Romania.

One of the women in the Vice report said: “When I saw that he was arrested in Romania I was shocked and didn’t know how to react. I cried. Everything I read is what I told the police [at the time of the complaint]. If the CPS had just pulled their finger out, none of this would’ve happened.”

The second said: “[I am] happy something has been done, but not completely hopeful, as he’s walked free from his sexual assaults before.

“I have been very frustrated by the British police and court system for a long time, they could have stopped him from doing the exact same abuse to these women in Romania.”

The investigation is yet to have reached a conclusion at the time of writing. Therefore, Andrew Tate has not responded to the Vice report publicly as he remains in police custody.