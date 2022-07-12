Amouranth confused by Twitch rules after sponsor requests coffee-filled hot tub stream

Michael Gwilliam . 5 minutes ago

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa isn’t feeling very confident in potentially risking a ban from the platform after a potential sponsor requested she stream in a hot tub filled with coffee.

Amouranth has taken over the streaming landscape in the past few years, rising to one of Twitch’s most-viewed content creators along with building up an empire of loyal OnlyFans simps to the tune of over $1M a month.

Along her way to stardom, she’s endured a few bans on Twitch, Instagram and other sites with her meta-defining broadcasts including the infamous hot tub streams.

Now, it seems like her past has made her a lot more careful about what kind of content she produces. Case and point, when a potential sponsor requested a unique hot tub stream by filling it with coffee, but Siragusa wasn’t totally on board.

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth has made a fortune through Twitch and OnlyFans.

Amouranth won’t risk Twitch ban for coffee-filled hot tub stream

On July 8, popular YouTuber ‘TheQuartering’ reached out to Amouranth to inquire about a potential sponsorship where she would broadcast in CoffeeBrandCoffee.

However, the streamer had doubts that such content would actually be allowed on the Amazon-owned platform, commenting how it might be a violation of the site’s community guidelines.

“Ironically I’d have to check if it’s against the rules. Consumables or self-harm?” she wondered. “If it’s not on my Twitch stream we don’t have to think about all that.”

Twitch doesn’t have any specific rules about coffee per se, assuming it’s not boiling hot. Additionally, she wouldn’t be the first streamer to broadcast in a hot tub full of a consumable substance as GeorgeNotFound’s infamous hot tub stream included several cans of Coca-Cola.

Whether or not the streamer and her potential sponsor reached an agreement is unknown, but given Amouranth’s hesitation, it’s clear she’s quite wary about being banned on Twitch yet again.