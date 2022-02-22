Amouranth creates new Twitch meta after buying plastic ball company

Iconic streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has once again created a new Twitch meta, putting the seven figures she spent to buy part of a plastic ball company to good use.

Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, consistently reaching thousands of viewers who watch her partake in hot tub, ASMR and other meta shenanigans.

While the hot tub meta isn’t quite as popular as it used to be, even after Twitch created a new category for those broadcasts, Amouranth has been able to keep evolving.

Back in November, she created “yoga pants Twister” and now, she’s incorporating her plastic balls is a genius new way to rack up quite a profit.

Advertisement

THIS IS WHAT 3600 BALLS LOOKS LIKE it’s about 2-3 balls deep in stream room, how many do you think will it take to get to 4 foot deep? pic.twitter.com/fwiCQj4irT — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 19, 2022

Amouranth shocks Twitch with new plastic ball meta

Earlier in 2022, Amouranth revealed she purchased part of a plastic ball company that specializes in ball pits and playpens – something that is coming in handy on Twitch.

Read More: Amouranth reveals the real reason behind making her viral rap video

With this new game, Amouranth is building ball pits with viewers adding balls to them with each donation.

For every $2, sub donated or 1,000 bits, a single ball will be added to the pit, but that’s not all.

It wasn’t uncommon to see streamers write viewers’ names on their bodies or pool toys back when the hot tub and ASMR metas were popular. Now, Amouranth has used that trend for this plastic ball meta. By donating $25 or five gifted subs, viewers can get their names written on the ball.

Advertisement

On February 19, the Playboy bunny revealed her stream room had hit 3,600 balls and pondered how long it would take for viewers to bury her in 4 feet of plastic balls.

It seems like this new meta has been a hit with fans and it will be interesting to see if other popular streamers try to copy it on their own broadcasts in the near future.