Amouranth fans worried after Twitch star’s cryptic posts

Twitch star streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has left many of her fans worried after posting two cryptic tweets about something “terrible” that’s happened.

The popular streamer, who has over 5.7 million followers on her channel, can often be found broadcasting for viewers in the Just Chatting section.

Leading the way in the Twitch meta with everything from dancing streams to going live during sessions in a hot tub, Amouranth has quickly become one of the biggest content creators on the planet. Just this year, she surpassed Pokimane and Valkyrae to be crowned the most-viewed female streamer.

On August 18, though, she left many fans slightly concerned, following a series of vague tweets.

Amouranth posts leave fans worried

Two messages, posted between both her personal and professional Twitter accounts, have left fans wondering what is going on.

First tweet

In the first post, the 28-year-old said: “Something terrible has happened,” with no context.

“This is straight up giving me anxiety. Please tell us if you’re ok,” one worried user wrote.

Another said: “I dearly hope it isn’t too serious, Kaitlyn. My thoughts are with you. Stay strong,” with a third user adding: “I’m sorry to hear that. Hope you get to feeling better soon.”

One other fan asked: “What happened?”

Second tweet

In a later post from Amouranth, she gave fans an update: “Cheer me up.”

This type of post often puts members of a Twitch streamer’s fanbase on red alert, though it is unclear – at the time of writing – whether there is a personal story behind the words.

For now, followers have been left reading between the lines to come to their own conclusions.

We will update this story with any developments, should Amouranth respond to questions from fans. Her fans will be hoping it is nothing serious and she will be back to streaming, as normal, soon.