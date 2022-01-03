Amouranth fans furious after hackers hijack her Discord server

Popular OF =creator and Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed her Discord server had been hacked, and many of her fans were banned as a result.

Amouranth is one of the biggest names on the internet. The influencer has millions of subscribers spread throughout a plethora of different social media platforms and remains one of the most active, despite being banned on a handful – including Instagram.

With such success, however, there are bound to be haters. Just weeks after her Instagram was taken down due to mass reports by trolls, some new troublemakers tried their luck at taking control of her Discord.

Unfortunately for Amouranth, while she has since regained control, a lot of damage has been done.

Amouranth reveals Discord hack

On January 3, the Playboy bunny said her server would be “undergoing renovations” after a number of her fans found themselves suddenly banned. However, she further expanded on this by revealing the whole story.

“The truth is the Discord was hacked. But we are trying to restore it,” she said on Twitter while tagging Discord asking for some support.

Furthermore, she stressed that anyone who was banned was not “actually banned” and the Twitch star is looking to restore the channel to its former glory.

Looking at her Discord, the “general chat” was restarted on January 3 with users discussing the hack. According to some on the server, a hacker kicked the mods from the channel and “took over everything” to spam links to their own channel.

Eventually, Amouranth and one of her assistants took care of the threat, but trying to fix everything is taking some time.

“That was SO CRAZY to see what was happening here in real time,” one user commented. “I was really confused when [I] saw 36 pings, but after I checked the server, I knew exactly what happened,” another wrote.

A moderation explained: “To everyone still here, the Discord is under control now. Throughout the day I’ll rebuild the channels and Amouranth will link her social media. I am sorry for the delay. You will have all your favorite channels back by the end of tonight I’ll post a discord invite in a second and unban anyone banned by the compromised accounts.”

So far, it doesn’t look like anything more than Siragusa’s Discord was hacked for the time being, and hopefully none of the streamer’s personal details or other accounts were compromised.