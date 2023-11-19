Company behind Amouranth AI chatbot goes dark after CEO arrested

The company behind Amouranth’s AI chatbot, Forever Voices, has gone dark after its CEO was arrested for allegedly attempting arson.

Earlier in 2023, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa, one of the most-followed women on Twitch, and an OnlyFans mega-star, released her own AI companion called ‘AI Amouranth’.

Launching as part of the Forever Voices AI platform, fans can ask ‘AI Amouranth’ a variety of questions, which even has voice responses to “satisfy fans’ needs.”

However, the company behind the AI, Forever Voices, has now gone dark after its CEO was arrested in connection with attempted arson.

Article continues after ad

Amouranth AI chatbot goes dark after Forever Voices CEO arrested

As reported by 404 Media, Forever Voices founder and CEO John Meyer was arrested on October 22 for allegedly attempting arson.

Article continues after ad

According to reports, Meyer caused an estimated $360,000 in damages after attempting to set fire to the building he lived in.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Forever Voices AI services have not been working since October 26.

Instagram/Amouranth

Before the arrest, Forever Voices Twitter/X account published numerous posts regarding the FBI, CIA, and former US President Donald Trump.

Not only that, the company’s CEO allegedly sent a threat to blow up the offices of a company that makes software for restaurants on social media.

Article continues after ad

An affidavit for the arrest acquired by 404 Media reveals that Meyer has a history of being an “emotionally disturbed person.”

Amouranth isn’t the only content creator affected. Several other prominent figures in the adult content industry also use the AI provided by Forever Voices. The service also allows users to chat with mimicked celebrities such as Kanye West.