Company behind Amouranth AI chatbot goes dark after CEO arrested
The company behind Amouranth’s AI chatbot, Forever Voices, has gone dark after its CEO was arrested for allegedly attempting arson.
Earlier in 2023, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa, one of the most-followed women on Twitch, and an OnlyFans mega-star, released her own AI companion called ‘AI Amouranth’.
Launching as part of the Forever Voices AI platform, fans can ask ‘AI Amouranth’ a variety of questions, which even has voice responses to “satisfy fans’ needs.”
However, the company behind the AI, Forever Voices, has now gone dark after its CEO was arrested in connection with attempted arson.
Amouranth AI chatbot goes dark after Forever Voices CEO arrested
As reported by 404 Media, Forever Voices founder and CEO John Meyer was arrested on October 22 for allegedly attempting arson.
According to reports, Meyer caused an estimated $360,000 in damages after attempting to set fire to the building he lived in.
Forever Voices AI services have not been working since October 26.
Before the arrest, Forever Voices Twitter/X account published numerous posts regarding the FBI, CIA, and former US President Donald Trump.
Not only that, the company’s CEO allegedly sent a threat to blow up the offices of a company that makes software for restaurants on social media.
An affidavit for the arrest acquired by 404 Media reveals that Meyer has a history of being an “emotionally disturbed person.”
Amouranth isn’t the only content creator affected. Several other prominent figures in the adult content industry also use the AI provided by Forever Voices. The service also allows users to chat with mimicked celebrities such as Kanye West.