“Mysterious” Amouranth billboards are popping up in Los Angeles

Twitch star Amouranth is popping up on billboards across Los Angeles, and she’s asking fans to send her photos of the ads whenever they see them.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of the most-watched women on Twitch.

She’s more than just a streamer, though; she’s also a major business mogul, having purchased a gas station, $1 million in Visa stock, and most recently, a company that produces plastic balls.

One of her purchases also included a 7-Eleven location… and in a totally unexpected twist of fate, advertisements appearing to reference her convenience store are popping up across Los Angeles.

On February 17 — two months after she bought the location for $10 million — Amouranth shared photos of herself plastered on a billboard seemingly advertising her OnlyFans. Or her 7-Eleven store. Or both?

“Amouranth on OnlyFans?” the sign reads. “Available 24 seven at the next wrist stop.”

THESE MYSTERIOUS BILLBOARDS POPPING UP AROUND LA Send me pics if you seen one 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qC1p6j1ksr — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 17, 2022

It’s a hilarious play on words that references both her 7-Eleven store and her extremely profitable venture on OnlyFans, where Amouranth says she rakes in $1 million per month.

According to the streamer, the sign is in the Hollywood area, but she says more are scattered around LA. And no, it’s not a joke.

“Also this is not a joke, pls send pics when you see them around LA,” she clarified in a follow-up tweet.

Also this is not a joke, pls send pics when you see them around LA — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 17, 2022

Amouranth offers free OF content for pics of her billboards

After one fan posted a photo of the billboard to Twitter, Amouranth came up with another major twist; she’s considering offering a month of free content from her OnlyFans to anyone who tweets out a pic of the ad and tags her.

Maybe everyone who finds A billboard, and takes a pic of it AND TWEETS THE PIC WILL GET FREE FANS CONTENT FOR A WHOLE MONTH pic.twitter.com/m5EPWYXxEW — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 17, 2022

Whatever the case, t’s definitely a major step for Twitch streamers and influencers to score their own billboards. Recently, Twitch star Ludwig saw his V-Tuber avatar plastered on a billboard near the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Before that, Minecraft star Ranboo ended up snagging a few billboards in New York, beating out a slew of other top-tier gamers to bag the major advertising victory.

I got the chance to have my face on a billboard in Hollywood so I hit them with the maidwig LOL pic.twitter.com/Vcyw9Otpow — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) February 10, 2022

There’s no telling how Amouranth’s latest particular advertising venture will pan out, but either way, it’s definitely unexpected, creative, and downright hilarious.