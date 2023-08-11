Amouranth calls out scalper selling her adult toy on eBay: ‘Making more than I did’

OnlyFans star Amouranth has called out a scalper for selling her adult toy on eBay, mentioning that they’re making more money on eBay than she did on the actual release.

Nearly two years after Ludwig shared the idea of Amouranth creating her own adult toy, it came to life on July 6, 2023.

Available for $90 before tax, “Amouranth’s Assistant” quickly sold out thanks to thirsty fans around the world going for it.

On August 11, Amouranth took to her Twitter page to call out a scalper on eBay for selling her toy for over four times the initial price.

Amouranth ousts adult toy scalper in tweet

Posted on August 11, 2023, Amouranth’s tweet has been viewed over 100k times and has caught the attention of many of her followers.

“Someone bought a bunch of my toys and is making more money than I did scalping them on eBay,” she said.

In the attached photo, you can see the eBay listing of her toy for $399. Likely to maximize profit, the seller is also charging a $10 shipping fee for buyers.

Amouranth replied to the tweet as well, stating that they’ve been sold out and she’s not sure if there will be a second run.

We looked up the seller on eBay to see if the listing was still live, and it’s apparently been taken down — not before they sold three of them at the high price though.

Luckily, we did find that the seller is still trying to part with a copy of Monster Truck Wars for the Game Boy for just $5 plus shipping.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out the rest of our coverage.