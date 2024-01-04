Amazon customer baffled after delivery driver tosses package into tree

An Amazon delivery driver is making waves for all the wrong reasons after leaving a customer’s package stranded in a tree.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of weird delivery stories. From drivers upset with their tips to employees risking their lives to reach their destination, there’s been no shortage of wild incidents.

That said, no one likes having an order end up in the wrong location, whether it’s a pizza delivery, Uber Eats, UPS, or any other sort of ordering service.

Article continues after ad

Leaving a package in a tree, however, is probably not on anyone’s bingo card – but if it was on yours, you’re going to get a kick out of this.

Article continues after ad

TikTok/__greensilk That’s not supposed to go there!

Amazon delivery driver leaves customer’s package in tree

In a video making rounds on TikTok, a user by the name of Greensilk revealed that they had spent 20 minutes searching for their package before finding it hanging in a tree.

The clip begins with a screenshot from a delivery notice from Amazon where the driver confirmed the order had been completed with a caveat.

Article continues after ad

“I apologize for the placement of the package. I was trying to toss it far in haha,” they wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the comments, the TikToker explained that the driver was seemingly trying to throw the parcel over a locked gate.

Sure enough, Greensilk eventually ended up finding her package while out on a walk, and it was indeed stuck in a tree.

Article continues after ad

After some trial and error, the Chicago-based TikToker was able to get the package down by grabbing onto branches and standing on her tippy toes.

Article continues after ad

Users in the comments were just as stunned as she was about the service, with some sharing their own nightmarish delivery experiences.

“I had a FedEx guy hide a box so it wouldn’t get stolen, but he hid it so well it took me two days to find it,” one wrote.

Luckily, nothing in the package was damaged, though it’s unlikely that this driver will be the benefactor of the Amazon Thank My Driver promotion if these shenanigans continue.

Article continues after ad