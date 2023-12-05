Amazon driver pleads for customers to stop ordering chairs in viral TikTok

A frustrated Amazon delivery driver has gone viral on TikTok after begging customers to stop ordering chairs.

In a viral 45-second clip, content creator and Amazon employee Jennifer Monique (jennifermonique365) said she was fed up with having to deliver several heavy swivel chairs.

“Klarna. Afterpay. Shop Now, Pay Later. Count your motherf**king days, ‘cuz y’all the reason I got to deliver all of this sh*t,” she said. “And I’m never approved. I’m never approved for Klarna or Afterpay but I got to deliver all the rest of these people sh*t.”

Jennifer was also baffled by the sudden surge in orders for rolling chairs commonly used in salons or offices. She mentioned that these chairs have made it onto her list of items she wishes people would refrain from ordering, or at the very least, order less online.

“Why do everybody, every house on the block need a rolling chair? So y’all can sit comfortably while y’all order all day?” the frustrated Amazon driver asked.

TikTok reacts to Amazon driver’s rant

The video has racked up thousands of views and hundreds of comments, with many TikTok users providing explanations for their purchases of rolling chairs.

“We need the rolly chair for our work from home jobs,” one person said. “Omg I just ordered that chair for my kid’s computer,” another commented.

“Yes ma’am I need to sit very comfortably when I’m browsing and ordering on Amazon,” a third added. “Ouuuu friend I got a rolly chair in my Amazon cart for my makeup room sorry,” someone else shared.

Others proudly showed off their spending limits with Afterpay and Klarna. “Not me with my Afterpay limit, $2,000 and my Klarna $1,800,” one person commented.

“My purchase power for Klarna is $2086 and Afterpay is $386 only because I just heard of Afterpay. Job sercurity. The chairs were on sale,” another wrote.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.