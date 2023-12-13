Amazon Thank my Driver Promotion: How to thank driver without Alexa

Amazon has launched their “Thank my Driver” promotion for 2023, and many are wondering how they can do it without owning an Alexa powered device. Here’s everything we know about the promotion and how to use it.

Over the last few years, Amazon’s own delivery service has continued to grow immensely throughout the United States.

This allows the billion-dollar company to get items to customers faster and more efficiently, sometimes delivering products in less than 24 hours.

Now, Amazon customers can give their drivers an extra $5 for each delivery through the companies “Thank my Driver” promotion done through an Alexa command. If your products aren’t delivered by an Amazon driver, the company will share the $5 with UPS or USPS.

Here’s everything we know about it, including how to thank your driver without an Alexa device and through the app.

How to thank your Amazon driver with Alexa

There are many ways that you can thank your Amazon delivery driver through the $5 promotion, with the main being done through an Alexa device like the ever-popular Echo Show 5.

All you have to do is tell Alexa to “Thank my driver” and it’ll thank the driver that delivered your most recent purchase.

How to thank your Amazon driver without Alexa

There are two ways that you can thank your delivery driver without owning an Echo device.

Through the Alexa App on Android or iOS5

By searching “Thank my driver” on Amazon’s website or by clicking here.

This promotion doesn’t have a set end date, however, they will remove it from the platform once 2,000,000 drivers have been thanked by customers.

So if you think your delivery driver deserves the extra $5 on their next paycheck, be sure to do it as soon as possible.

