Amazon driver goes viral as she delivers packages during hail storm

An Amazon delivery driver went viral on TikTok after recording herself delivering packages during a hail storm.

In a 17-second clip, which has amassed 2.7 million views, driver A’Niya is seen yelling and screaming as she has to brave the hail storm to hand over some packages.

“Y’all, I’m finna quit, this is just ridiculous,” she began, as she stepped outside of her vehicle to heavy rain.

“I can’t see! I can’t see, wait a minute!” A’Niya screamed while attempting to deliver a package before giving up and running back inside the van.

She then panned the camera to face the windshield, showing rain and what appeared to be tremendous hail or sleet raging outside. “It’s f**king hailing! Look at me, I’m wet!” the driver yelled, revealing her drenched clothes.

TikTok reacts to Amazon driver delivering during hail storm

Many TikTok users were empathetic in the comments and thanked A’Niya for braving the storm to deliver packages.

“I’m so sorry you have to be out there in this weather. Be safe,” one user wrote. “Thank you for your service,” another one added.

“I know it must be hard for you. I am sorry,” a third said.

Others, however, joked about ensuring their packages were delivered on time.

“I’m SO sorry you’re going through this omg!!! So…about my same day package…” one user quipped.

“Get a rain coat I need my package,” another joked.

“Put some goggles on I need my package. You signed up for better or worse,” a third commented.

“Nah don’t quit bring me my package first,” one top comment with 46,000 likes read.

This isn’t the first time an Amazon driver has gone viral on TikTok. Back in October, a driver slammed customers as he had to deliver to over 170 people during Hurricane Ian.