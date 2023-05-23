Alix Earle “stranded” in Italy after learning scam hotel doesn’t exist

TikTok’s resident ‘it girl’ Alix Earle was left “stranded” in Italy after she was scammed out of her accommodations, which didn’t actually exist in the first place.

If you’ve been on the internet for any amount of time lately, you’ve probably heard the name Alix Earle in passing at some point.

Earle is a massive star on TikTok, where she boasts over 5.3 million followers and has over 386 million likes. That’s not even taking into account her prolific Instagram profile, which currently has over 3 million followers.

Although she’s garnered a dedicated fanbase of viewers who admire her down-to-earth personality and openness about beauty standards, Earle first went viral back in December 2022 after her highly-publicized breakup with baseball player Tyler Wade became the net’s hot goss.

Alix Earle stranded in Europe after hotel turns out to be a scam

Now, she’s going viral for a different reason. She and a group of ten girlfriends took a three-week vacay in Europe, during which they were slated to stay at a villa in Positano, Italy.

Unfortunately, their booking didn’t work out as planned. After arriving in the village, it turned out that the villa they’d booked was a complete scam, and it didn’t actually exist in the first place, so all that money they spent on their reservation was totally gone.

“We’re stranded in Italy,” Earle said in a TikTok video that’s gone viral. “The house we were supposed to stay at doesn’t exist. Our car service canceled. It’s midnight. We literally don’t know where to go.”

“Last night was a little hectic,” she said in a follow-up video. “I thought we were being kidnapped. I was so scared the whole time.”

Luckily, Earle and co. weren’t without accommodations for long. Even AirBnB got in on the drama, writing in a comment, “Babes we got you. Our people are calling you now.”

The girls managed to book a small hotel for themselves for the night and still don’t know where they’ll be staying for the remainder of their trip — but it looks like their European stay is just turning out to be a bit more adventurous than they’d initially planned for.

