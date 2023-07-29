Alix Earle responds to backlash after hooking up with minor: “Just as shocked as you are”

TikToker Alix Earle has claimed she didn’t know Sebastian De Felice was 17 years old when the pair hooked up after receiving massive backlash online.

TikTok’s “it” girl has gone viral again, only it’s for all the wrong reasons. 22-year-old Alix Earle has been put on blast after it was exposed that she hooked up with Donna Karan’s grandson, Sebastian De Felice, earlier this month — who happened to be 17 at the time.

The influencer was spotted locking lips with the high schooler while in the Hamptons on July 16, and the pair allegedly left together later that night.

Now Alix has responded, claiming she wasn’t aware of Sebastian’s age at the time, but the internet is still not happy.

A screenshot shared on Instagram by ‘teatoktalk’ shows the influencer allegedly responding to a comment on her TikTok which simply said, “SEVENTEEN??????????”

“Just as shocked as you are,” Alix reportedly replied, insinuating she was unaware that Sebastian was still a minor.

Despite using James Charles’ claim of ignorance, many remained adamant that the influencer should know better and “needs to be held accountable.”

Instagram: alix_earle Alix Earle has been slammed online for hooking up with a minor.

“Nah. It’s your responsibility as the adult to make sure,” one person commented. “You are older which means you were in a position of power. You are at fault. You are a creep.”

Another said, “She was hanging around him and his family prior to all this and you mean to tell me she didn’t do a social media check on the guy?”

Alix’s TikTok has also been flooded with “17” comments, referencing Sebastian’s age at the time of the incident.

In a video in which Alix discusses an expensive $26 smoothie, one viewer said, “You sure it’s not 17?”

