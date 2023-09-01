Alix Earle explains why she looked so annoyed with John Summit

TikTok star Alix Earle has finally explained the reason why she looked so annoyed with DJ John Summit when she was ‘sniped’ by ESPN in a viral video.

Alix Earle is a popular influencer best known for her viral “get ready with me” videos. Boasting over 5 million followers on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram, it’s safe to say that Earle is a bonafide internet celebrity.

Earle was recently caught attending a recent Inter Miami CF game, where she was spotted alongside popular DJ John Summit. However, their conversation didn’t exactly seem thrilling.

A video showing the two having a one-sided conversation was recorded and posted to the official ESPN TikTok account, where Earle didn’t seem to be interested whatsoever in what Summit had to say.

The video quickly went viral, with commenters both confused as to why the clip was posted on ESPN’s TikTok account in the first place and thoroughly amused at Earle’s reaction to Summit’s apparent lack of rizz.

Alix Earle explains her reaction to John Summit in viral ESPN TikTok

Luckily, Earle has explained that she wasn’t actually annoyed with him. In a recent ‘get ready with me’ video, the influencer clarified that she simply has a bad case of RBF: Resting B*tch Face.

“ESPN sniped me yesterday,” she joked. “I’ve known that I have a resting b*tch face, but when I saw this clip, I was like, ‘Oh my god. I am scared of myself.'”

Alix also explained that there was a celebrity in front of them, causing both herself and Summit to act a bit awkwardly due to the presence of a famous person in their midst.

“It looks like I rolled my eyes and I’m like, looking away,” she continued. “There were a ton of cameras around us, because there was someone super famous in front of us. And we’re awkwardly standing there like, ‘Okay, let’s just act chill back here.'”

“So guys, no, I don’t hate John Summit. I love him. We’re huge fans [of each other].”

For Summit’s part, he seems pretty embarrassed about the ordeal, saying in a viral tweet: “I’m never going out in public again lmao.”

Luckily, there’s no bad blood between these two — but the viral clip of their conversation certainly gave the internet a good laugh.