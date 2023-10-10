TikTok star Alix Earle draws Taylor Swift comparison after revealing new NFL boyfriend

TikTok star Alix Earle officially confirmed her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berries, with users online comparing their relationship to Taylor Swift and her new NFL beau.

The personal lives of celebrities and influencers is always a topic of conversation online. For TikTok influencer Alix Earle, the recent hard launch of her NFL boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, is making waves online.

Both due to the steamy Instagram post that Earle posted for Berrios’ birthday as well as many online now drawing comparisons between Earle and Taylor Swift’s rumored NFL boyfriend as well.

After months of speculation, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios officially confirmed their relationship. With Earle posting a photo on Instagram wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday. The post in question includes an image of the two cuddling up and kissing.

Across social media, fans of both Earle and Taylor Swift are comparing their relationships with their respective NFL partners while also expressing how happy they are to have the two internet icons attending the sporting events.

One Twitter user wrote, “Alix Earl and Miss Taylor Swift are living the life I dream of, me next!!!”

Another added, “I don’t care about Taylor Swift being at the Chiefs game, but if Alix Earl is at the Bills game on Sunday?????!?! Then I would lose it”

Earle, who has just under six million followers on TikTok, has made a name through herself on the app. Her popularity and notoriety quicking increased through her content on the app as well as via Instagram.

Taylor Swift’s private life has been the center of much discussion this past year after it was confirmed that she and her longtime partner Joe Alwyn had split. Since then, the musician has been paired with the likes of Matty Healy and now NFL’s Travis Kelce.