TikToker Alix Earle denies “homewrecker” allegations: “I was bawling my eyes out”

TikToker Alix Earle has refuted claims that she was the “mistress” in Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo’s relationship, calling the allegations “triggering”.

TikTok star Alix Earle recently started dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios but it hasn’t all been easy for the couple.

Following Berrios’ recent split from influencer Sophia Culpo, rumors on the internet began to suggest that cheating had been involved in the pair’s separation — and Earle was apparently the third party.

Now Earle is clearing up any confusion, speaking candidly on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast to clarify the timeline of her relationship.

When asked to confirm if she’d been “hooking up” with Berrios during his previous relationship, Earle said; “It is so triggering to even hear you say that.”

“I spent my childhood thinking this is basically the worst thing you could do to another human so why the f*** would I do that? Like no, they were not together,” Earle stated, referring to her father Thomas “TJ” Earle’s affair.

Earle also admitted that comments suggesting she was a “mistress” had left her “bawling [her] eyes out”, even though online hate rarely got to her.

According to Earle, the rumors were first sparked after Culpo “started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online”. However, this happened to be around the same time Earle started seeing Berrios.

Nonetheless, Earle insists she acted “ probably more psycho” than Culpo to ensure that there was no truth to the stories being told. She said, “I was checking everything. We have been over this probably 110 times because I was like, if you did that to a person, of course, you’ll probably do that to me too.”

Earl also said she “wouldn’t be able to live with herself” if she had done that to someone. Culpo has yet to respond, though we’ll be sure to keep you updated if she does. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.