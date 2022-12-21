Who is Alix Earle on TikTok? Social media’s new “it” girl goes viral

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

An influencer by the name of Alix Earle is taking over social media as her presence on TikTok skyrockets thanks to her recent breakup from MLB star Tyler Wade.

22-year-old Alix Earle is the new social media “it” girl, according to fans. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Alix Earle is a popular TikToker, boasting over 1.9 million followers on the video-sharing app. Although she also has a strong presence on Instagram, where she’s gained over 725,000 followers, her TikTok videos have earned her worldwide acclaim, garnering millions of views each.

Although Earle is a beautiful woman, her looks are just part of her appeal. Many of her female fans love how down to earth the creator is, as she’s often honest about using filters and showing off her bare face in her ‘get ready with me’ videos.

However, it’s her breakup with baseball player Tyler Wade that has users all across social media paying attention to this new internet starlet.

Earle first burst onto the social media scene some time ago, often posting photos with Wade to her social media accounts. Despite her avid posting, fans were quick to notice that Wade hardly ever published any pics with Alix, although the two apparently made things official in September when he wrote “Be my GF” in rose petals on a bed.

Alix Earle breaks up with MLB star Tyler Wade & goes viral

This trend continued for a while — until December 19, when the influencer had apparently had enough. That day, Earle went live in a TikTok stream, where she told Wade to “post me, bitch.”

That’s not all; Alix also seemed to take shots at her ex-man, posting a recent video lipsyncing to audio that says: “Damn, y’all broke up?” “Nah, she broke. I’m up.”

Since then, it looks like Alix and Tyler have parted ways, and Alix is doing better than ever. Her fans are celebrating her status as a single pringle all over social media (and making sure to take a few potshots at Wade, in the process).

“Famous words of Alix Earle: ‘Breakups are exciting,'” one fan commented.

“This will no doubt be the biggest L in Tyler’s life,” another said.

“I’m loving Alix in her single girl era!” another wrote.

TikTok: alixearle

It’s clear that fans are here for this new step in Alix’s life — and it’s clear that she’s not hurting after kicking her man to the curb.