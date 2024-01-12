Alix Earle reveals former friends sent explicit photos of her without consent

Alix Earle has revealed former friends sent explicit photos of her without consent and would share her “personal secrets” with strangers.

American influencer Alix Earle rose to fame through TikTok, becoming the popular social media platform’s new “it” girl with currently 6.3 million followers.

Yet, fame has come with its own set of difficulties, as Earle discussed friendship break-ups and revealed some of the worst ones she has experienced during Thursday’s episode of her Hot Mess podcast.

Included in the mix was an instance where explicit photos of Earle were shared without consent and another where her “personal secrets” were told to strangers.

“Last winter… I was going through a breakup and you know, she knew all the details of everything and I had basically girls DM me saying that she was at a bar saying, ‘Oh I’m Alix Earle’s best friend,’ and was telling them personal secrets about my breakup” Earle said, describing an instance in which her private life had been publicly shared by a friend.

“This person was not my best friend, just someone I was hanging out with a lot and would talk to a lot,” she explained. In another story featuring a different friend, Earle shared how explicit photos of her were sent without consent.

“My friend and I came back from going out. We were drinking, whatever, I’m laying on my bed naked… booty cheeks are out and this person decides to take a picture of me laying on the bed,” Earle said. “This person then texts this picture to NFL man, my boyfriend now but at the time was not my boyfriend — I was kind of just like hanging out with him.”

“Balling [her] eyes out,” Earle called Braxton Berrios to explain the situation. She said, “That has to go down as the craziest most disrespectful thing anyone has ever done to me I think.”

Instagram: alix_earle Alix Earle revealed she has had to be more careful with friendships since rising to fame.

Sharing how her friendships have changed since rising to fame, Earle said, “I got a following on social media and you know, some people care about that a lot and tried to slither their way back into my life. People who told me they didn’t like me, they didn’t want to be my friend six months prior.”

“Taking a picture of you naked and texting it to anyone is so crazy!” one viewer wrote. Another advised, “You don’t need the drama of bad friends in life. Life is too short to have sh***y friends.”