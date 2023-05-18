Woman goes viral as she uses plastic wrap to ‘upgrade’ airplane seat

A woman on TikTok has gone viral thanks to a video of her using plastic wrap to “upgrade” her airplane seat, giving her more privacy.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it’s not surprising that the platform continues to push out wild viral videos on the FYP.

From dumpster divers finding live fish in the trash to a user’s “dream” tattoo going horribly wrong, the variety of content on TikTok is massive.

Article continues after ad

One of the latest videos to go viral on the app shows a woman using plastic wrap to ‘upgrade’ her airplane seat, leaving viewers quite confused.

Woman goes viral wrapping plane seats in plastic wrap

In the video uploaded on May 17, 2023, the woman can be seen wrapping her entire row of seats in plastic wrap.

Just seconds later, a man approaches her and begins taking the plastic off of the seats. “You’re not allowed to do this,” he said.

After fighting with the man, the plastic was eventually removed from the seats.

Article continues after ad

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“if she can afford to buy 3 economy seats then why not just buy a business class seat,” one user replied.

Another said: “Why didn’t she just by first class at this point.”

“So the people behind can’t use trays & people in front have to sit against plastic?” a third user said.

It’s unknown what happened to the lady after the plastic was removed, but it’s clear that others were quite confused by her actions.

Article continues after ad

For more news and other viral entertainment stories, head over to check out our coverage.