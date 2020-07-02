Twitch streamer Reckful passes away due to suicide

Twitch veteran and former esports pro Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein passed away on July 2 after taking his own life.

His ex-girlfriend, BlueGoesMew, posted the news on Twitter. "Yes, it’s him. He’s gone," she said, after fans grew concerned over the 31-year-old's wellbeing following a string of concerning tweets he'd posted. "I’ve been having a panic attack for an hour. I don’t know what to do."

I’ve been having a panic attack for an hour. I don’t know what to do. — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

His roommate also confirmed the news, according to fellow streamer NymN.

"No, Blue's twitter account isn't hacked & Byron's roommate has confirmed it," he tweeted. "It is true. F**k everything about this year."

Fuck everything about this year — NymN (@nymnion) July 2, 2020

Concern for the American broadcaster first grew after he posted a series of messages on Twitter on July 2.

"I feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity," he wrote, shortly after publicly proposing to ex-girlfriend BeccaTilts. "Please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions."

please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

Reckful is best known for his achievements in World of Warcraft. He finished rank one for six seasons in a row, and was the first player to reach 3000 rating. He also won MLG's WoW tournament in 2010, held in Washington DC. After this, he naturally transitioned to Hearthstone, and came second place at BlizzCon’s 2013 Invitational.

On Twitch, he was known as a variety streamer, entertaining his audience of 936,000 followers with broadcasts such as cooking, IRL and gaming. The American had previously been open about his struggles with depression, appearing on Harvard psychiatrist Dr Alok Kanojia's stream back in December 2019.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured online from friends, fellow streamers, and viewers. "Heartbroken. Still in shock, I've dreaded that this day could possibly come," famed streamer Andy Milonakis wrote. "RIP Byron, I love you."

Heartbroken. Still in shock, I've dreaded that this day could possibly come. RIP Byron, I love you — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) July 2, 2020

"Only a few legends ever existed on Twitch. Reckful was one of them. Inspiration for so many, and for myself," IRL streamer Jake'n'Bake said. "Rest In Peace, Byron."

"RIP Reckful. Absolutely floored. Man is and will always be an absolute legend," Saqib 'LIRIK' Zahid tweeted.

I find myself frozen rn.. — Jake'n'Bake @ LA 🇺🇸 (@jakenbakeLIVE) July 2, 2020

RIP Reckful. Absolutely floored. Man is and will always be an absolute legend. — Lirik (@LIRIK) July 2, 2020

"Byron was an huge inspiration in many ways for me and and a lot of people/streamers," Felix 'xQc' Lengyel said. "He changed streaming forever, we're going to miss him so much."

Byron was an huge inspiration in many ways for me and and a lot of people/streamer. He changed streaming forever, we're going to miss him so much. — xQc (@xQc) July 2, 2020

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).