Alinity teases new deal to stream on Kick after Twitch ban for twerking

Alinity could be the next Twitch star to join Kick after being banned for twerking during a live broadcast.

Twitch streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon was hit with a three-day ban back on May 30 after she started twerking and was subsequently suspended for “sexual content.”

Furious with the ban, the Colombian-Canadian immediately began to solicit offers from rival platforms by remarking how she was thinking of “taking business somewhere else.”

After websites such as Rumble, Kick, and Slushy swooped in, it seems like she’s now in touch with one of them and could very well be leaving Twitch if the offer is sweet enough.

Article continues after ad

Alinity hints at negotiations with Kick for streaming offer

During a June 6 broadcast, a viewer asked Mogollon if she would be moving to Kick and the streamer was forced to pause and think about how she was going to answer.

Smirking, she teased: “I may or may not be in the process of getting a deal with Kick.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, she was quick to add that if she did get an offer to broadcast on the rival platform, it would be dual streaming, meaning that she would be on both sites.

Article continues after ad

This news comes as many streamers have inked deals to take their content to rival platforms with some even securing exclusive shows.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, for instance, have a special show on Rumble while BruceDropEmOff made the jump to Kick after dealing with numerous Twitch suspensions.

We’ll have to see what happens with Alinity, but there’s certainly no shortage of top streaming talent ready to make moves, especially if the price is right.