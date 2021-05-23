Alinity in contact with police after fans show up to her house - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon is filing a harassment report with the police and reprimanding fans on Twitter after her privacy was invaded by an unwelcome visit to her home.

In a May 23 tweet, Alinity has had to explain that visiting someone’s home without their permission is a form of harassment. The star Twitch streamer elaborated that she is in the midst of reaching out to law enforcement, suggesting that she was harassed by an unwelcome visitor.

It remains unclear if the Canadian-based content creator had a single, or multiple, people harrassing her — or how far they were able to get when “showing up” at her property.

Showing up at a content creators house is considered harassment. I do not tolerate this and will be contacting the police and an incident report will be filed. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 23, 2021

The streamer’s tweet has been met with various reactions, typically ranging from shock at the stalker’s behavior and relief that she is reacting with the appropriate caution. Most fans appear glad that the streamer is working with the police to ensure her ongoing safety.

Cementing that she does not “tolerate this,” Alinity has confirmed that she is “contacting the police and an incident report will be filed.” This is welcome news for her hundreds of thousands of followers, with many calling the harassing behavior “creepy,” “weird,” and “crazy.”

At the moment, it is unknown if there has been any progress with law enforcement or if any arrests have been made. We will keep up with any news and reports from Alinity’s camp, but fans are appreciative that she seems to be safe and sound while police take on the case.