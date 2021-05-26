Ninja reveals "sad" downside to being famous and having money - Dexerto

During a Q&A with fans, streaming legend Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins opened up about the downsides of fame and wealth. The Twitch star revealed how money can ruin friends and family.

Over the last decade, Ninja has become one of the most famous gaming personalities in the world. The former Halo pro has reached heights of celebrity and fame that very few could dream of ever obtaining.

Despite his incredible success, Blevins confessed during a fan question & answer segment on May 26 that wealth is not all that it’s cracked up to be. In fact, he explained to viewers how money can actually cause a lot of problems in one’s personal life.

Ninja opens up about the downside to wealth & fame

During the May Twitch Q&A, one fan asked Ninja how it felt to be famous. “Not good,” he exclaimed before explaining, “Money’s great, but even then money can’t buy happiness. Look, there are positives and negatives to everything in life. You guys don’t understand. If you have money, 90% of the time or more, you sacrifice a lot. Relationships, family, time, love, friendships.”

The Twitch streamer followed up and revealed how wealth can also complicate and even ruin close relationships with friends and family. “And then you have that money, and guess what now you don’t know who to trust. You can’t trust anyone. Who are your real friends? Who is your real family?” the entertainer said.

As if that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, Ninja also told fans how he is sometimes made to feel guilty about his success: “People come out of nowhere asking for money all the time. And if you say no, you’re a piece of s**t, you’re the worst, and they make you feel like a piece of s**t. How DARE YOU.”

(Topic starts at 6:41)

The 29-year-old ended his rant by clarifying to that he isn’t complaining or asking for pity. “This is very important, and I have to say this. This is not a pity, woe is me. Feel bad for me. I don’t want sympathy here. I’m just stating facts, okay? This is what happens and it sucks.”

The Twitch legend added, “I understand the privilege that I have. I understand the situation I am in, I am blessed, I am grateful for everything that has happened and everything I have in my life right now. I am blessed.” Ninja ended the conversation by reiterating that he’s thankful for his success despite the setbacks.