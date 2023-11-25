Adriana Chechik returns to OnlyFans content after breaking back in TwitchCon foam pit

Adriana Chechik is back to making content for OnlyFans after breaking her back in two places in TwitchCon’s foam pit last year.

TwitchCon 2022 was packed with controversy after a foam pit intended for visitors to joust resulted in streamer Adriana Chechik breaking her back in two places.

Chechik was left with nerve damage and crushed bones, requiring a meter rod to be put in for support. She also revealed she had been pregnant at the time of the accident, but lost her baby during surgery.

Article continues after ad

Now, over a year later, Chechik is making her return to x-rated content on OnlyFans after finally regaining “feeling” inside of her body.

Article continues after ad

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chechik announced on November 23 that she would be going live on the adult site for the first time since the incident.

“It’s happening at 5 pm PST! Unfortunately, my gaming PC broke so now setting up a new one as this house has bad wifi! So looking forward to 5 pm PST!” the content creator wrote.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a separate tweet, Chechik revealed she has been “working hard” to recover and “regain the feeling inside [her] body.” And it seems all hard work has now paid off, with Chechik celebrating on X after a successful return to OnlyFans; “What a great day!”

Article continues after ad

Fans of the popular creator were equally thrilled by her return to the site, with one person writing; “Yeah, boy!!!! That is great news for all of us!!”

“Wow what an accomplishment! I’m so proud of you,” another wrote, while a third claimed the “goat” of OnlyFans was back.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.