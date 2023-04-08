xQc claps back at Hasan’s editor after OnlyFans outburst

xQc has hit back at Hasan’s editor who called out the Twitch star for berating OnlyFans content consumers.

One of Twitch’s biggest creators, xQc, recently lashed out at OnlyFans consumers in a heated rant during his April 6 broadcast.

The popular streamer claimed that purchasing content from the adult website is the “most ‘degenerational’ action of mankind,” also adding that it’s the most “brain-rotting activity that anybody has ever come up with.”

xQc received some fairly mixed responses for his take on OnlyFans. It’s fair to say many were in support of his comments, while others criticized the Twitch star for being a hypocrite.

Among those include Hasan’s video editor, ostonox, who hit out at the Twitch star in April 7 tweet, slamming his “strong” opinion on OnlyFans consumers.

“Man who played Minecraft for 8 hours yesterday in front of 60,000 people has strong opinions on ‘brain rotting’ content,” the tweet read.

Amassing over 45k likes at the time of writing, the tweet eventually caught the eyes of xQc himself, who clapped back at the editor during his April 8 broadcast.

“Wow, a man who edits videos at a small salary, edits videos for multi-millionaire socialist, while sucking his b*lls on social media looking for approval,” he said.

xQc continued: “That is something, isn’t it? Holy sh*t, my brother. Damn holy, this guy gets the crumb of the f**king cake and f**king parades internet socialist distributor wealth andy. That is something. Talk about a duality.”

Although many, including some of his own fans, have argued against xQc’s stance when it comes to OnlyFans, it seems the Twitch star is sticking with his opinion.