Entertainment

Bryce Hall reveals Addison Rae has blocked him on everything: "She's done with it all"

Calum Patterson
Addison RaeBryce Hall
Addison Rae next to Bryce Hall
YouTube: Bryce Hall / Instagram: addisonraee

TikTok’s former power couple of Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have been split for over a year now, and Bryce has revealed that his old flame has now blocked him across all social media.

Bryce and Addison were one of the leading couples during the height of TikTok’s ‘content house’ era, with the likes of Hype House and Sway House all over the For You Page.

Since their split, the pair have generally gone their separate ways, with Addison branching out into music and makeup, while Bryce has focused on YouTube and boxing.

Addison Rae blocks Bryce Hall completely

Speaking to Josh Richards on his Tea Talk podcast, the pair were discussing the ongoing drama around Addison’s parents, who have split, with her father Monty accused of cheating.

Having unfollowed her parents on TikTok, Bryce and Josh agreed that Addison is just “done with it all” and likely “embarrassed” – also confirming that she had in fact blocked him “on everything.”

“Completely understandable, but she just blocked me on everything, like two days ago.” Josh was visibly shocked: “No she didn’t?!”

However, Josh also seemed confused, as Bryce had apparently told him that Addison had texted him “the other week.”

Clearly, this wasn’t meant to be public knowledge, as Bryce quickly denied it, and said “she is in a very happy relationship.”

The pair also discussed how the public feud between the Rae family has become strange, with it now unclear if Addison is on good terms with either of her parents.

