Addison Rae under fire for appearing in Vogue Instagram video - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae is being criticized after she appeared in an episode of ‘7Days7Looks’ on Vogue’s Instagram page, with some calling it “embarrassing.”

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, going from ordinary teen to viral star in the space of months. With almost 80 million followers on the platform, she sits as the second most followed person on the entire app, just behind Charli D’Amelio.

While she has experienced a huge range of opportunities as an influencer, her presence in the public eye has earned her a substantial amount of hate.

Thanks to TikTok’s insane popularity, stars from the app are appearing more and more in mainstream media — but not everyone’s happy about it.

Addison Rae participated in an episode of ‘7Days7Looks’ on Vogue’s Instagram page, in which she showcased some of her favorite outfits for different occasions. While only a short clip was posted to the Instagram page, the full video is 8 minutes long and sees the star go more in-depth into her fashion choices.

The video has over 600,000 views and almost 90,000 likes at the time of writing. However, the comment section has been flooded with criticism from people who feel that the influencer shouldn’t have been featured on the page.

Commenters called the post “embarrassing,” saying that “standards have lowered,” and “you’re better than this, Vogue.”

Some clarified that they don’t necessarily like Addison, they just don’t think she is a good fit for the Vogue page. “She seems nice, but this isn’t interesting in a fashion way,” one user wrote, while another said: “No hate to her, but she is not someone that’s suited for a vogue video… idk this isn’t it.”

There were other users who even claimed they had unfollowed the Vogue Magazine account as a result of Addison’s appearance.

While there were people defending Addison, the top comments seemed to be dominated by criticism.

Whether the star will go on to do more work with the company is unclear, but it seems that the presence of TikTokers in mainstream media is causing increasing backlash.