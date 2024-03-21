Lady Gaga 2024 Las Vegas residency: Dates & how to get tickets

Lady Gaga announced her return to Las Vegas for a Jazz & Piano residency. Here is everything we know, including dates and how to get tickets.

Lady Gaga knows a thing or two about the Great American Songbook. She performed jazz standards alongside the legendary Tony Bennett on two albums, 2014’s Cheek to Cheek and Bennett’s final album Love for Sale, released in 2021.

When she’s not performing her well-known pop hits or taking to the Fortnite Festival, she’s whipping out a collection of classics on one of the biggest stages in the United States – Dolby at Park MGM in Las Vegas where she performed in the fall of 2023.

In June 2024, Gaga plots a return to Las Vegas for a series of performances as part of her Jazz & Piano shows. Here is everything we know, including dates and how to get tickets.

Lady Gaga poses at an event gala.

Lady Gaga revealed that her 2024 Las Vegas residency will take place on June 19, 20, 27, 29, and 30, as well as on July 3, 5, and 6.

Gaga’s eight Jazz & Piano shows will be performed inside the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. Her latest showcase follows a series of performances in October 2023, in addition to a private show at the Fontainebleau in February 2024.

Where to get tickets for Lady Gaga’s 2024 Las Vegas residency

Tickets for the general public go on sale Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 1 p.m. EST. Fans can grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range anywhere from $600 to $2,550 depending on seating.

