Addison Rae brushes off Met Gala invite backlash with cheeky message to fans

The Met Gala is making its grand return in September, but not everyone is happy with the rumored invitees, one of which is TikTok star-turned-actress Addison Rae.

Addison Rae is a huge celebrity in the social media world, and she’s slowly but surely making her way into the mainstream.

First cracking the ceiling of TikTok fame in 2019, Rae has gone on to accrue an impressive 82 million fans on the app, as well as gaining 36 million Instagram followers.

However, she’s more than an influencer; Rae also scored a starring role in the upcoming Netflix film ‘He’s All That,’ and has launched her very own makeup line, Item Beauty, which she promotes whenever she’s not kicking back with the Kardashians.

Advertisement

Addison Rae Met Gala backlash

Despite these great strides in her career, Rae has received an ample amount of backlash after reports claimed she and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain received purported invites to the 2021 Met Gala — a prestigious event usually reserved for the super-elite of music, movies, and fashion.

Read More: Josie Canseco slams Bryce Hall dating rumors after kiss video goes viral

Many critics have expressed that influencers simply aren’t famous enough to attend such a high-class affair, while others don’t feel that their fashion sense is up to snuff.

While promoting her Item Beauty brand at Sephora stores on August 19, Rae was approached by paparazzi from the Hollywood Fix, who asked her for a response to the ongoing backlash against her purported presence at the Gala next month.

Advertisement

Instead, one of her crew members answered for her, who humorously shouted, “Shop Item Beauty!”

Rae laughed at this and echoed the sentiment as she piled into her van alongside her entourage, before turning toward the cameras and thanking her fans for their support.

“Anyone who supports me, I love you, and thank you for everything,” she said, blowing a kiss at the paps. “It means the world, and I couldn’t do this without you guys!”

It seems that Addison is altogether unbothered by the current criticism, and refuses to even give it the time of day… but that isn’t stopping internet commenters from throwing their two cents into the fray, anyway.

Advertisement

Read More: Four reasons why Britney Spears is the best celebrity on TikTok

The Met Gala itself has been met with an equal amount of scrutiny, as a number of influencers have reportedly been invited to the event, which is being sponsored by none other than Facebook and Instagram.

Ultimately, the entire scenario all depends on what look Addison decides to wear to the Gala — but it’s unclear whether or not she’ll give haters a pleasant surprise, no matter how great her outfit is.