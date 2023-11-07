Lady Gaga fans remember Artpop for 10th anniversary

Lady Gaga released the boundary-pushing experimental pop album Artpop 10 years ago, and fans took to Twitter/X to commemorate the anniversary.

You can always rely on Lady Gaga to never play by the rules. With her 2013 studio album, Artpop, she swapped out the usual glossy ear candy for something altogether weird, tapping into a vastly different soundscape than what fans had been accustomed to.

Artpop, featuring such oddball compositions as “Swine,” didn’t adhere to any strict pop outlines or guides. It existed as something so out of left field, that many didn’t know how to react.

Off the heat of lead single “Applause,” the album still managed to sell a quarter of a million copies.

Instagram: Lady Gaga Lady Gaga poses with grapes at an event.

Fans pay tribute to Lady Gaga’s iconic Artpop album

A decade later, Artpop is perhaps even more transcendent than it was then. When you consider what Gaga’s impressive career has turned into, as she’s darted from starring in A Star is Born to performing jazz standards with Tony Bennett, it was a precursor to her willingness to go bold.

Fans have come to appreciate this about her even more. Many took to Twitter/X to commemorate the 10th anniversary.

Gaga Daily compiled a now-viral thread of favorite Artpop era moments, kicking off with photos from Gaga’s appearance on Alan Carr: Chatty Man, on which she performed “Dope” and “Do What U Want.”

The account went on to share some of Gaga’s most iconic looks from the era. From the stylish mermaid look to what fans call a “condom,” the pop superstar always knew how to turn heads in those days.

Many fans noticed on Tuesday (November 7) that Gaga compiled an Artpop-specific playlist on YouTube, which includes two hidden videos. “Hold on!” one fan declared.

Another speculated that she could finally release a “Venus” music video, which was conceived but never materialized.

Lady Gaga hasn’t been active on social media for two weeks, so she hasn’t been around for this anniversary. But her fans have taken it upon themselves to celebrate this rare occasion in her honor.