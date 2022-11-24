Addison Rae deletes her Twitter account and nobody knows why

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

TikTok star Addison Rae has shocked fans by deleting her Twitter account out of nowhere, raising questions about the reason why.

The 22-year-old content creator had a following of almost five million people on the platform before her page disappeared.

It is not possible for a new user to claim the account name, which suggests Addison has decided to take a break from the social media website.

The decision was taken days before her father Monty Lopez decided to confirm his divorce publicly, from Rae’s mother Sheri Easterling, on November 24. Though, it is not yet known if this affected the decision to walk away from Twitter.

Where is Addison Rae’s Twitter account?

As of November 24, it appears Addison Rae has deactivated her account on Twitter – which has the username @whoisaddison.

She has not updated her fans about the decision, as of yet.

Twitter This is how Addison Rae’s account appears, after it was deleted.

According to Social Blade statistics, Addison’s account has been slightly on the decline, losing approximately 40,000 followers since June 2021.

Fans of the TikTok star have been taken back by the news, with one posting: “Addison Rae deactivated her Twitter this is the worst day of my life.”

Others have been left gutted by the news that the Addison Rae official account has stopped following them back.

The influencer is still on some social media platforms, as her Instagram account remains active, at the time of writing.